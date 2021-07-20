Join Our Team

Join a passionate team of dedicated professionals with a common purpose of preventing and addressing family violence within Aboriginal communities across Victoria. At Djirra, we stand firm against family violence, supporting Aboriginal women’s journey to safety and wellbeing.

As an Aboriginal Community Controlled Organisation, Djirra was initiated by Aboriginal people, and is operated and governed by Aboriginal people for Aboriginal people. Aboriginal values are at the core of everything we do, ensuring that we provide culturally safe services.

Some of the benefits to working with us include: