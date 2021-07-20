Join Our Team
Join a passionate team of dedicated professionals with a common purpose of preventing and addressing family violence within Aboriginal communities across Victoria. At Djirra, we stand firm against family violence, supporting Aboriginal women’s journey to safety and wellbeing.
As an Aboriginal Community Controlled Organisation, Djirra was initiated by Aboriginal people, and is operated and governed by Aboriginal people for Aboriginal people. Aboriginal values are at the core of everything we do, ensuring that we provide culturally safe services.
Some of the benefits to working with us include:
- Supportive and inclusive work environment
- Attractive Salary Packaging options
- Paid parental leave after one year of service
- Employee Assistance Program with supportive, confidential counselling for personal and work concerns
- Regular external debriefing/supervision offered to all staff
- Additional leave given over Christmas / New Year break
Job opportunities
Djirra is currently experiencing significant growth!
We are expanding our specialist, culturally safe support services. This means we have a number of exciting roles available across the state! We have roles available in our legal service, policy and advocacy, operations and new after hours support service.
Djirra is committed to Child Safety and as part of Djirra’s screening requirements all staff must have (or are able to obtain) a Working With Children Check and a National Police Check. You must also be able to demonstrate an understanding of Child Safety.
The following positions are currently available.
Djirra is committed to ending family violence against Aboriginal women and their children through holistic and culturally safe specialist services, prevention programs and advocacy for change. Our services have state-wide reach.
Our Policy & Advocacy team is expanding and now requires a Senior Legal Policy Officer. This new role will be responsible for providing advice on policy issues, legislative reforms and contributing to policy development on issues that affect Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women and children.
This new position will report to the Manager Policy & Advocacy and works closely with the Director, Policy and Engagement and Director, Services and Innovation and has a broad range of range of stakeholder engagement with government (State, Commonwealth and Federal), the Aboriginal community and various funding agencies.
You will provide high level legal policy analysis and advice and identify emerging issues, opportunities, risks and trends.
Further information can be found in the position description here.
Applicants are required to submit a cover letter, resume and answer some key questions via the following URL: https://apply.workable.com/djirra/j/36DC8CE69A/
Our Policy & Advocacy team is expanding and an additional Senior Policy Officer is required. This position will contribute to the development of innovative, solutions, policy and research that ensures policy responses and projects are aligned with Djirra’s priorities.
The Senior Policy Officer reports to the Manager Policy & Advocacy and works closely with the Director, Policy and Engagement and Director, Services and Innovation and has a broad range of range of stakeholder engagement with government (State, Commonwealth and Federal), the Aboriginal community and various funding agencies.
The Senior Policy Officer will provide timely and high quality advice on complex and sensitive policy issues and proposals.
Further information can be found in the position description here.
Applicants are required to submit a cover letter, resume and answer some key questions via the following URL: https://apply.workable.com/djirra/j/9FF9962754/
The Aboriginal Family Violence Legal Service (AFVLS) is a program of Djirra. AFVLS provides legal and non-legal assistance and facilitates access to justice for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who have experienced family violence or sexual assault.
AFVLS operates a culturally safe, trauma informed, holistic and intensive client service model. Clients are assisted by Lawyers and Paralegal Support Workers to access a variety of legal, social, psychological, cultural, health and other support services to address their complex needs and issues.
An exciting opportunity has arisen in our Melbourne office for a Lawyer or Senior Lawyer to provide and oversee high quality legal advice and representation, and non-legal support. Lawyers work closely with Paralegal Support Workers to address the multitude of interrelated legal and non-legal issues faced by our clients, assisting them to access a variety of legal, social, psychological, cultural, health, financial and other support services.
Further information can be found in the position descriptions here and here.
Applicants are required to submit a cover letter, resume and answer some key questions via the following URL: https://apply.workable.com/djirra/j/E1A1AF83D2/
The National Family Violence Prevention and Legal Services Forum (Forum) was formally established in May 2012. It is the national peak body comprising fourteen Family Violence Prevention and Legal Services (FVPLS) member organisations across Australia.
The FVPLSs deliver culturally-safe, specialist, legal and non-legal supports, as well as early intervention and prevention programs, for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people at risk of or experiencing family violence – predominantly women and their children. Nationally, over 95% of people accessing our services are women and children.
The goal of the Forum is to work in collaboration with the FVPLSs to increase access to justice for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander victim/survivors of family violence and sexual assault. The Forum enables the FVPLSs to form unified responses and input to the Government at a national level to address family violence against Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
This dynamic role will contribute to increasing access to justice for Aboriginal victims/survivors of family violence and ensuring the voices of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander victims/survivors of family violence shape social, legal and system reform across Australia.
The Executive Officer will work closely with relevant managers, the National Chairperson, Deputy Co-Chairs and Forum members.
The location for this position is flexible. For candidates residing in Victoria – 292 Hoddle Street, Abbotsford, Victoria, 3067 with some remote work required due to COVID-19.
Further information can be found in the position description here.
Applicants are required to submit a cover letter, resume and answer some key questions via the following URL: https://apply.workable.com/djirra/j/B1F545754D/
The Aboriginal Family Violence Legal Service (AFVLS) is a program of Djirra and an opportunity has now arisen in our Morwell office for a dedicated Paralegal Support Worker to provide support and information who have experienced family violence. You will work closely with a newly appointed Senior Lawyer assisting clients to access a variety of legal, social, psychological, cultural, health and other support services to address their complex needs and issues.
Further information can be found in the Position Description here.
Applicants are required to submit a cover letter, resume and answer some key questions via the following URL: https://apply.workable.com/djirra/j/5A122B4670/
A new position has opened up for an Event Manager in our Melbourne Office.
Djirra will be celebrating its 20th Anniversary in October 2022. The Event Manager will report directly to the Director, Policy and Engagement and will take the lead role in organising, overseeing and coordinating this important milestone event.
The Event Manager will provide strong end-to-end project management of Djirra’s 20th Anniversary Event, lead promotional activities for the event, and work in collaboration with the Project Officer Communications to develop marketing and communication strategies.
Further information can be found in the position description here.
Applicants are required to submit a cover letter, resume and answer some key questions via the following URL: https://apply.workable.com/djirra/j/57A363FAAF/
The Lawyer will deliver high quality legal advice and representation in family violence, family law and victims of crime matters while also managing a significant child protection case load. You will also work closely with a Paralegal Support Worker to support clients to access a variety of legal, social, psychological, cultural, health, financial and other support services to address their needs.
Further information can be found in the position descriptions here.
Applicants are required to submit a cover letter, resume and answer some key questions via the following URL: https://apply.workable.com/djirra/j/A8A532BBDE/
The Aboriginal Family Violence Legal Service (AFVLS) is a program of Djirra. AFVLS provides legal and nonlegal assistance and facilitates access to justice for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who have experienced family violence or sexual assault.
AFVLS operates a culturally safe, trauma informed, and holistic client service model. Clients are assisted by Lawyers and Paralegal Support Workers to access a variety of legal, social, psychological, cultural, health
and other support services to address their complex needs and issues.
Djirra has expanded its hours of operation into the evening on weekdays to support Aboriginal and
Torres Strait Islander people experiencing or who have experienced family violence. The role of the PLSW After Hours is to receive legal services referrals from the After Hours phone staff the following day and to provide non-legal support to clients being supported by the Lawyer-After Hours Service.
Further information can be found in the position description here.
As this is part of the Working for Victoria Project, applicants are required to register first with Working for Victoria via this link, and then apply directly via Sidekicker: www.getsidekicker.com/worker/opportunities/4354
The Lawyer will deliver high quality legal advice and representation in family violence, family law and victims of crime matters while also managing a significant child protection case load. You will also work closely with a Paralegal Support Worker to support clients to access a variety of legal, social, psychological, cultural, health, financial and other support services to address their needs.
Further information can be found in the position description here.
Applicants are required to submit a cover letter, resume and answer some key questions via the following URL: https://apply.workable.com/j/83860129D2
SUPPORT USVolunteer opportunities
Djirra’s volunteer program is for people who have experience in, or who are studying: law, community development, policy, Aboriginal studies or other relevant disciplines.
Due to the COVID-19 we are not in a position to accept any volunteer applications at this stage. Thank you in advance for your interest in the good work we do at Djirra.
Membership
Djirra is currently undertaking a comprehensive review of our existing membership structure, and we do not intend to accept additional members pending the outcome of the review.
Once we have completed this review, Djirra will update members and the general public by releasing a statement on the website, at which time we would encourage those who are seeking membership with Djirra to re-apply.